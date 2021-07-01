Aqua Metals-ACME sign tentative licensing deal to deploy AquaRefining technology in Taiwan
Jul. 01, 2021 (AQMS)
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) soars +5.67% to $3.17 in pre-market trading following the announcement that it signed a letter of intent (LOI) with ACME Metal Enterprise Co to deploy and license AquaRefining equipment at its facility in Keelung, Taiwan.
- The companies have 60 days to finalize a definitive agreement under the LOI and includes terms for licensing and a phased deployment of Aqua Metals' AquaRefining technology.
- The agreement also provides for the joint development of processing AquaRefined briquettes into battery ready oxide material with a battery manufacturer to be named later.
- ACME currently refines lead bullion into lead alloys for sale to global battery manufactures. Following, the addition of AquaRefining, ACME would add the capability to produce ultra-high purity AquaRefined briquettes for use in oxide production.
- Aqua Metals President and CEO Steve Cotton said "This is a great opportunity to establish AquaRefining as the only proven green method for recycling lead in the largest and fastest growing lead recycling market in the world."
- Linus Lu, Managing Director ACME commented "This partnership allows ACME to expand its business relationships with large battery manufacturers and establish itself as the first green tech lead recycler in Asia."
- Source: Press Release