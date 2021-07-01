AYRO gains on debut of first EVs under Karma Automotive partnership
Jul. 01, 2021 8:32 AM ETAyro, Inc. (AYRO)AYROBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is trading higher pre-market after Karma Automotive introduced the first Club Car Current vehicles as part of the companies' previously announced contract manufacturing agreement.
- In September 2020, AYRO and Karma Automotive’s Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) entered into a strategic manufacturing, engineering and design partnership. The partnership will leverage the Karma Design Studio, Karma Engineering resources and Karma’s state-of-the-art Innovation and Customization Center to deliver contract manufacturing services for the next generation of AYRO’s light-duty vehicles.
- The Club Car Current are light-duty electric vehicles ((EVs)) that fill the gap between full-sized trucks and small utility carts, making them ideal for low-speed logistics and cargo services in campus and urban environments. It is certified under California's California Air Resource Board (CARB) Certification Program and is engineered for multiple bed options and accessories.
- The partnership will initially serve customers in North America.
- AYRO shares up 11.89% premarket.
