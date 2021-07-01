QIAGEN forms strategic alliance with Sysmex for cancer companion diagnostics
Jul. 01, 2021 8:36 AM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)QGENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has announced a global strategic alliance with Japan-based Sysmex Corporation for the development and commercialization of cancer companion diagnostics.
- The partnership looks to form a collaboration with pharma companies in the development of cancer therapies as well as to promote the clinical uptake of liquid biopsy companion diagnostics.
- Per the terms, companion diagnostic products will be launched by QIAGEN and Sysmex in various parts of the world.
- The alliance builds upon the existing long-term partnership between the two companies which for example enables the supply of ipsogen JAK2 blood-cancer test in Japan.
- QIAGEN has formed collaboration agreements with over 25 companies to develop and market companion diagnostics for experimental therapies. Last month, QIAGEN partnered with Mirati Therapeutics to develop a tissue-based KRAS companion diagnostic.