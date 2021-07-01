QIAGEN forms strategic alliance with Sysmex for cancer companion diagnostics

Jul. 01, 2021 8:36 AM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)QGENBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Stem Cell
luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has announced a global strategic alliance with Japan-based Sysmex Corporation for the development and commercialization of cancer companion diagnostics.
  • The partnership looks to form a collaboration with pharma companies in the development of cancer therapies as well as to promote the clinical uptake of liquid biopsy companion diagnostics.
  • Per the terms, companion diagnostic products will be launched by QIAGEN and Sysmex in various parts of the world.
  • The alliance builds upon the existing long-term partnership between the two companies which for example enables the supply of ipsogen JAK2 blood-cancer test in Japan.
  • QIAGEN has formed collaboration agreements with over 25 companies to develop and market companion diagnostics for experimental therapies. Last month, QIAGEN partnered with Mirati Therapeutics to develop a tissue-based KRAS companion diagnostic.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.