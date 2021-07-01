Meritor rallies after Citi points to second-half catalysts in making tactical call

Jul. 01, 2021 8:36 AM ETMeritor, Inc. (MTOR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Citi upgrades Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to a Buy rating after having it set at Neutral on what it calls a tactical call.
  • The firm thinks the risk-reward profile on Meritor skews to the positive side with second-half catalysts in sight.
  • The recent pullback in Meritor's share price looks overdone to Citi.
  • Citi assigns a price target of $34 to Meritor to rep 45% upside potential and stand above the 52-week high of $33.56. Shares of Meritor are up 4.91% in premarket action to $24.57.
  • Seeking Alpha author Peter Way recently called Meritor one of the best-positioned auto supplier stocks.
