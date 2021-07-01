Fiesta Restaurant to divest Taco Cabana brand to Yadav for $85M
Jul. 01, 2021 8:42 AM ETFiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI)FRGIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement for the sale of the Taco Cabana restaurant brand to YTC Enterprises an affiliate of Yadav Enterprises a restaurant company that operates close to 400 locations throughout Northern California, Texas and sixteen other states.
- The agreement provides for the sale of all of the outstanding capital stock of Taco Cabana, the parent company of the Taco Cabana business, for a cash purchase price of $85M, subject to reduction for certain working capital and other closing adjustments estimated in the aggregate amount of ~$7M to $9M.
- The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
- Proceeds from the sale will be used to fully repay Fiesta's ~$74.6M of outstanding term loan borrowings under Fiesta's senior credit facility and to pay divestiture transaction fees and a loan prepayment premium totaling ~$4.6M.
- As of June 27, the Company cash balance was $67.6M.
- Pursuant to the closure of the deal, a portion of those funds will be used for investments to accelerate Pollo Tropical's growth and for increasing shareholder value including potential future stock repurchases.