MarineMax expands in Midwest with the acquisition of Nisswa Marine
Jul. 01, 2021 8:42 AM ETMarineMax, Inc. (HZO)HZOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) has acquired Nisswa Marine (Nisswa), a full-service Midwest dealer located in Nisswa, Minnesota.
- Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Nisswa generated revenue of over $35M in 2020.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive in its first full year.
- W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax stated, "This strategic acquisition further enhances our ability to serve the Minnesota area, while expanding our margins through their expansive storage operation. We are excited that the Wiczek family and their management team will continue to lead Nisswa’s future growth.”