Take-Two Interactive Software acquires facial animation services company Dynamixyz

  • Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) announces that it has acquired Dynamixyz, a privately-held company in video-based facial animation services.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Dynamixyz will operate as a division of Take-Two and work exclusively with the company's publishing labels and studios.
  • Based in France, Dynamixyz owns and operates a suite of proprietary motion capture, facial-analysis, and full 3D processing tools and technology that combines computer graphics, and machine learning. It has worked for Take-Two's wholly-owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K; Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K21; animated series Love, Death & Robots, and movies, including Avengers: Endgame.
  • Dynamixyz' CEO Gaspard Breton will continue to oversee Dynamixyz and report to Scott Belmont, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Take-Two Interactive Software, report.
  • Stock up 1.16% in pre-market trading.
  • Previously (June 24): Activision, Take-Two rise on new Buys at MoffettNathanson
