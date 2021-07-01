Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I prices $250M IPO
Jul. 01, 2021 9:05 AM ETMacondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Units (DRAYU), DRAY, DRAYWDRAYU, DRAY, DRAYWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Co-Chief Executive Officer R. Grady Burnett, has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit, with expected proceeds of $250M.
- Closing date is July 6, 2021. Underwriters will have a 45-day option to buy an additional 3.75M units.
- Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant allows the holder to buy one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 a share.
- The units will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DRAYU."
- The Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade under the symbols "DRAY" and "DRAYW," respectively, once the securities begin separate trading.