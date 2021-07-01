Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I prices $250M IPO

  • Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Co-Chief Executive Officer R. Grady Burnett, has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit, with expected proceeds of $250M.
  • Closing date is July 6, 2021. Underwriters will have a 45-day option to buy an additional 3.75M units.
  • Each unit comprises one Class A ordinary share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant allows the holder to buy one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 a share.
  • The units will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 1, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DRAYU."
  • The Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade under the symbols "DRAY" and "DRAYW," respectively, once the securities begin separate trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.