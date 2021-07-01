Forterra acquires Barbour Concrete Company, terms not disclosed
Jul. 01, 2021 9:05 AM ETForterra, Inc. (FRTA)FRTABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) has acquired the business of Barbour Concrete & Barbour Building Systems, a manufacturer of precast concrete products used in drainage, stormwater, utility and other infrastructure applications.
- Forterra expects to continue operating as Barbour Concrete & Barbour Building Systems for the foreseeable future and believes this acquisition will gain it access to new opportunities for growth in the strong and expanding Kansas City infrastructure and residential markets.
- “The acquisition will benefit our customers as we provide an expanded suite of products and access to technical expertise that will assist in creating tailored solutions." said Jason Duncan, Forterra Western Region Vice President.
- Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.