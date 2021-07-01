G3 VRM Acquisition prices IPO to raise $100M
Jul. 01, 2021 9:16 AM ETG3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (GGGV), GGGVUGGGVBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Blank check company G3 VRM Acquisition (GGGV) priced its Nasdaq IPO of 10M units at $10 per unit to raise about $100M in gross proceeds.
- Each unit consists of one class A common share and one right to receive 1/10 of one class A common stock upon the consummation of the company's initial business combination.
- The underwriters granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 1.5M units at the IPO price. Maxim Group is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
- Under a private placement, which will close simultaneously with IPO closing, the company's sponsor G3 VRM Holdings and Maxim or their designees have agreed to buy 547.5K units (or 600K units if the over-allotment option is exercised in full), of which Maxim or its designees will buy 50K private placement units (or 57.5K units if the underwriters' option is exercised in full), at $10 per unit for about $5.48M (or $6M if the over-allotment option is exercised in full).
- G3 VRM said the net proceeds will be held in a trust account and may be used to pay the sellers of a target business with which the company will ultimately complete its initial business combination.
- The company said it could pursue an initial business combination target in any industry but expects to focus on acquiring a target within the technology and business services industry, with an enterprise value of about $250M to $500M.
- The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to conditions.
- Source: Press Release