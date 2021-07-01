German American Bancorp appoints D. Neil Dauby as President, CEO

Jul. 01, 2021 9:16 AM ETGerman American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC)GABCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and German American Bank has announced the ongoing management succession plan; effective as of Jan. 1, 2022.
  • Mark A. Schroeder will be assuming the position of Executive Chairman.
  • D. Neil Dauby will be assuming the position of President & CEO.
  • Bradley M. Rust will transition to an expanded role of Senior Executive VP & COO, while also continuing in his current CFO role.
  • Mr. Dauby has also been appointed to the boards of both organizations effective immediately.
