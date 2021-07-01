Zoned Properties names Berekk Blackwell as COO
Jul. 01, 2021 9:23 AM ETZoned Properties, Inc. (ZDPY)ZDPYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Zoned Properties (OTCQB:ZDPY) has promoted Berekk Blackwell as Chief Operating Officer, to advance growth divisions for emerging and highly regulated industries.
- For the past year, Mr. Blackwell has played a significant role in Zoned Properties’ operational expansion as Director of Business Development, successfully launching several new growth projects.
- Chairman and CEO, Bryan McLaren, plans to continue recruiting talented individuals to contribute to the Company’s core mission, vision, and values. The investment in new executive talent will increase the Company’s ability to identify, develop, and deliver critical needs for complex real estate projects from start to finish.