Jul. 01, 2021 9:22 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • B. Riley launches coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) with a Buy rating on a call based on fundamentals not Reddit buzz.
  • Analyst Susan Anderson: "We believe BBBY’s new management team has made significant improvements to reduce the cost structure and make necessary investments to elevate BBBY into a top omni-channel retailer in the bed, bath, and home space."
  • Anderson also points to the retailer's plans to boost profit through strategic store closings and favor e-commerce and proprietary brands. A strong back-to-school season is anticipated for BBBY.
  • B. Riley assigns a price target of $44 on Bed Bath & Beyond to rep 32% upside for shares.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond is up 3.15% in premarket action to follow on yesterday's double-digit rally after earnings.
