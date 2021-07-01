Kratos' defense and rocket division secures contract to develop hypersonic flight test vehicles
Jul. 01, 2021 9:26 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) says that its Defense & Rocket Support Services (DRSS) division has received a contract to develop a hypersonic, experimental test vehicle.
- The contract is provided by Navy Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, White Sands Detachment to perform flight tests for the maturation of high-speed flight technology for missile defense and hypersonics research.
- Work under this contract will be performed at a Kratos facility in Glen Burnie, Maryland.
- "Our Hypersonic Flight Experiment Test Vehicle is a next generation solution based on proven sounding rocket technology that will allow for the conduct of rapidly fielded flight experiments for hypersonic technologies such as propulsion, thermal protection systems, seeker windows, control systems, and more. We are proud to be the first private industry player to develop these advanced systems in Maryland," says Dave Carter, President of DRSS.
- Stock up 1.79% in pre-market trading.
