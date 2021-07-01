Interpublic launches IPG Health
Jul. 01, 2021 9:27 AM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)IPGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) announces that FCB Health and McCann Health will be re-aligned under a new global network, to be called IPG Health, and a unified senior management team.
- The IPG Health offering will be led by CEO Dana Maiman.
- The healthcare marketing agencies will continue to partner with IPG’s global creative networks, as well as the broader portfolio of media and marketing services providers, using IPG’s collaborative open architecture model.
