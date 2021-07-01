FAST Acquisition rallies after landing more restaurant assets in Fertitta deal
Jul. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETFAST Acquisition Corp. (FST), FSTUFST, FSTUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Fertitta Entertainment says it will contribute a total of 42 incremental, high-quality business assets as part of the upcoming SPAC combination with blank-check company FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST).
- The businesses that will now be contributed to the new entity include the Mastro's brand, the Aquariums, the Pleasure Pier, Vic and Anthony's, as well as a handful of smaller restaurant concepts.
- In connection with the amendment, Tilman Fertitta will receive additional equity in the public company which will increase his total equity stake post-closing of the transaction to approximately 72%.
- Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. are up 9.40% premarket to $12.92.
- The Fertitta Entertainment-FAST Acquisition deal was first announced last February.