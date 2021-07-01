FAST Acquisition rallies after landing more restaurant assets in Fertitta deal

Jul. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETFAST Acquisition Corp. (FST), FSTUFST, FSTUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Fertitta Entertainment says it will contribute a total of 42 incremental, high-quality business assets as part of the upcoming SPAC combination with blank-check company FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST).
  • The businesses that will now be contributed to the new entity include the Mastro's brand, the Aquariums, the Pleasure Pier, Vic and Anthony's, as well as a handful of smaller restaurant concepts.
  • In connection with the amendment, Tilman Fertitta will receive additional equity in the public company which will increase his total equity stake post-closing of the transaction to approximately 72%.
  • Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. are up 9.40% premarket to $12.92.
  • The Fertitta Entertainment-FAST Acquisition deal was first announced last February.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.