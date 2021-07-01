WideOpenWest gains 4% as Raymond James names Strong Buy after deal
Jul. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)WOWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is up 4.4% premarket after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, from Market Perform.
- The firm calls WOW's debt-reduction transaction to sell five service areas a "transformational deal."
- Management retained the most attractive assets in the transaction, analyst Frank Louthan says.
- “As the company realizes cost savings from the transaction, and the interest on a far lower debt load allows for faster (free cash flow) generation, we expect WOW to accelerate expansion into new markets and the top line growth to follow suit,” he writes.
- The firm has a $30 price target, implying 45% further upside. Shares have already gained 293% over the past year.