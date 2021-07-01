WideOpenWest gains 4% as Raymond James names Strong Buy after deal

Jul. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETWideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW)WOWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is up 4.4% premarket after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, from Market Perform.
  • The firm calls WOW's debt-reduction transaction to sell five service areas a "transformational deal."
  • Management retained the most attractive assets in the transaction, analyst Frank Louthan says.
  • “As the company realizes cost savings from the transaction, and the interest on a far lower debt load allows for faster (free cash flow) generation, we expect WOW to accelerate expansion into new markets and the top line growth to follow suit,” he writes.
  • The firm has a $30 price target, implying 45% further upside. Shares have already gained 293% over the past year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.