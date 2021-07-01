One Medical is said to accidentally released about 1000 of its customer names in email (update)
Jul. 01, 2021
- Update 10:35am: Adds One Medical response on Twitter.
- One Medical (NASDAQ:ONEM), known as 1Life Healthcare, appeared to accidentally released about 1,000 of its customers' names.
- One Medical released the email addresses of about 1,000 of its customers, according to a person familiar with the email.
- "Keeping your health information safe is a top priority for us, so we’re now requiring members to verify their email," according to a copy of the email. "Please click the button below and follow the quick steps to confirm your email so you don’t lose access to the app and your online account."
- One Medical responded on Twitter to the situation.
- "We are aware emails were sent to some of our members that exposed recipient email addresses," according to a post on Twitter. "We apologize if this has caused you concern, but please rest assured that we have investigated the root cause of this incident and confirmed that this was not caused by a security breach of our systems. We will be taking all appropriate actions to prevent this from happening again."
- One Medical didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment.
- Last month, One Medical to acquire Iora Health in $2.1B deal.
- 1Life Healthcare went public last year.