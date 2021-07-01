Neonode's touch sensor modules selected by Japan-based global airport solution provider
Jul. 01, 2021 9:43 AM ETNeonode Inc. (NEON)NEONBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Neonade (NEON +5.8%) announced that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, was selected by a major airport solution provider for contactless self check-in kiosk trials at Narita Airport featuring Neonode contactless touch technology.
- Air Click, the contactless retrofit solution, developed by Japan Aerospace has been installed on several kiosks at the departure lounge at Narita Airport Terminal 1.
- The field test was initiated on June 10 and will run for three months; kiosks are owned and operated by the solution provider and several SkyTeam airlines, including Air France, KLM, and Korean Air, are joining the field test.