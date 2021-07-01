Blue Origin adds legendary female pilot to first spaceflight
- Blue Origin (BORGN) announces that Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk will fly to space on New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20 as guest of the company.
- She will join Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos and the recent auction winner as passengers on the flight.
- Wally Funk was the youngest graduate of the Woman in Space Program in the 1960s, a privately-funded project which tested female pilots for astronaut fitness. Those thirteen American women successfully underwent the same physiological and psychological screening tests as the astronauts selected by NASA for Project Mercury, but they never flew to space. She later became the first female FAA inspector and first female NTSB air safety investigator. The 82-year-old former pilot will the oldest person ever to fly to space.
- Space tourism player Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is also closing in on more test spaceflights, although the timing is uncertain.