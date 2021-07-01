June PMI at 62.1, unchanged from May levels
Jul. 01, 2021 9:46 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- June PMI Manufacturing Index: 62.1, unchanged on May however lower from earlier released flash estimate of 62.6.
- "June saw surging demand drive another sharp rise in manufacturing output, with both new orders and production growing at some of the fastest rates recorded since the survey began in 2007," IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson commented.
- New orders growth remained substantial in June, despite the rate of expansion easing from May's historic high.
- Output growth, however, was weighed down by ongoing and severe supply-chain disruptions, and reports of labour shortages.
- Suppliers' delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent on record in June, as component shortages and transportation issues exacerbated supply-chain woes.