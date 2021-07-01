Tyler Technologies inks multi year deal with FCB to improve online services
Jul. 01, 2021 9:49 AM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)TYLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tyler Technologies (TYL +0.5%) announces that the Florida Certification Board signed a multi-year contract for Tyler’s State Regulatory Licensing and Enforcement software and online portal, implemented on the CAVU eLicense solution.
- Software solution will provide improved online services and ensure a customer-friendly service experience both for certification holders and the general public.
- “After being through several system implementations and migrations over the past five years, we learned that our requirements and processes for the certifications we issue would be much better supported by a purpose-built regulatory and enforcement solution. Tyler’s regulatory software offers more functionality and a better online experience for our constituents. It will allow us to improve how we serve our certification holders and the public, and is best suited for protecting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Florida.” said Neal McGarry, president & CEO, Florida Certification Board.