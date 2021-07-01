Equitable introduces additional services to group retirement plans for SMBs
Jul. 01, 2021 10:13 AM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)EQHBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), has introduced additional services under its group retirement plans for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs).
- These additional services - customized managed accounts and a cash balance plan – will enable business owners and their staff to further customize their investment portfolios and plan design to help them reach their goals.
- With cash balance plans, business owners can reduce their tax burden, accelerate retirement savings and save more for retirement. Meanwhile, managed accounts provide an option for people looking for guidance in creating retirement plan allocations, with a customized portfolio for each plan participant based on their personal data and balance, and then can be further personalized by the participant online.
- The new managed account will be made available through investment management firm Stadion Money Management. There are no minimum account balances for either plans or their participants.
- Press Release