Blackstone Tactical Opportunities agrees to buy majority stake in CCG
Jul. 02, 2021 9:00 AM ET Blackstone Inc. (BX)
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Tactical Opportunities business has announced a deal to acquire a majority stake in the Certified Collectibles Group (CCG), a provider of tech-enabled authentication, grading and conservation services for the global collectibles industry.
- The deal values CCG at more than $500M. CCG will integrate its expertise with Blackstone’s extensive resources. Its leadership team will be retained as part of the deal. CCG’s founder Mark Salzberg and CEO Steven R. Eichenbaum will own a significant minority stake in the firm.
- Blackstone will be focused on driving CCG’s growth, supporting the company to invest significantly in expanding its geographical footprint and workforce, developing digital presence and acquiring new technologies.