Netflix rises 1% as Cowen reiterates Buy ahead of earnings
Jul. 01, 2021 11:15 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- With Netflix (NFLX +1.1%) set to report its second-quarter results in a few weeks, Cowen is reiterating its Outperform rating, pointing to results from its proprietary survey.
- The survey results suggest Netflix continues to lead in the country's living rooms, with 28% of respondents saying that the streaming leader has the best video content, well ahead of other streaming services and linear TV services as well.
- It's looking for paid subscriber net additions of 1.2M, slightly above Netflix's own 1M guidance, as the company works through the pull-forward driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- It has a $650 price target, implying 22% upside.