Crypto hedge fund moves into cash after its stalwart trade falters - Bloomberg
Jul. 01, 2021 11:29 AM ETBTC-USD, BNB-USD, ETH-USD, LTC-USD, DOGE-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Nickel Digital Asset Management's flagship arbitrage-strategy fund shifts largely to cash after a reliable trade that had been producing double-digit annual gains stopped working after the crypto selloff earlier this year, Bloomberg reports.
- Still, Anatoly Crachilov, the co-founder and CEO of Europe's largest regulated crypto fund, isn't fazed by the bearish crypto sentiment as he considers new opportunities to redeploy capital from its Digital Asset Arbitrage Fund.
- He expects the lull to end soon as institutional investors become increasingly interested in crypto assets.
- Until May, the fund relied on the basis trade, which takes advantage of discrepancies between spot and future prices. That profit generator turned off during the dramatic crypto selloff, which flushed out leveraged positions mostly held by retail investors, Crachilov said.
- He estimates that the amount of auto liquidations of speculative positions on May 19 along could be ~$9B. "June will be remembered as a cash-rich, wait-and-see month," he told Bloomberg.
- Even with the drop in crypto prices, Digital Asset Arbitrage Fund remained "mildly positive" in June, he said, thanks to other strategies such as triangular arbitrages and volatility.
- Its YTD gain stands at 12.9%, vs. 3.4% for its closest benchmark, the HFRX EH Equity Market Neutral Index.
- And the fund doesn't depend on crypto prices rising. "We don’t take directional bets, so whether bitcoin goes up 300% or down 70%, we will seek to capture arbitrage opportunities from market dislocations," Crachilov said.
- Turning to today's crypto action, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) falls 2.4% over the past 24 hours to ~$33.5K, Ethereum (ETH-USD) rises 0.5% to ~$2,118, Litecoin (LTC-USD) slips 0.7% to $136.36, Binance Coin (BNB-USD) +1.6% to $288.16, and Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) +2.7% to 25 cents.
- Early in June, Victory Capital said it will launch a private crypto-focused fund with Hashdex.