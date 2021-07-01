Walgreens drops as Q4 estimates disappoint analysts
Jul. 01, 2021
- Despite an initial rise in the pre-market on the news of Q3 earnings beat and a guidance raise for FY21, the shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA -5.7%) is trading sharply lower in morning hours as several analysts point to disappointing Q4 FY21 estimates.
- The increase of adjusted earnings guidance to ~10% growth on a constant currency basis should not be compared against the consensus, Evercore analyst Elizabeth Anderson says.
- Anderson has an in-line rating and a $58.00 per share target on the stock indicates a premium of ~10.2% to the last close.
- Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut with a hold rating and a per-share target of $59.00 sees a conservative Q4 guidance despite a decline in COVID-19 vaccinations nationally.
- However, Baird analyst Eric W. Coldwell attributes the lower-than-expected Q4 guidance to the Street mismodeling and the current trajectory of the pandemic in the U.S.
- “We like what we see here and believe shares should gain on the day,” Coldwell wrote with an outperform rating and a $72.00 per share target implying a premium of ~36.9%.
- The consensus estimate for Q4 FY21 earnings at $1.19 per share implies a ~17.1% YoY growth. Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings remained neutral on Walgreens since the end of March.