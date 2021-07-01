McCormick CEO: Work from home, reopening restaurants boosted results

Sprinkling Ground Red Chili Pepper Paprika over Sliced Vegetables
microgen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lawrence Kurzius, chairman, president and CEO of spice and sauce maker McCormick Corp. (NYSE:MKC), attributed the company's "incredible growth" in its latest quarterly results to sustained demand for cooking at home and the ongoing recovery in the restaurant industry.
  • Speaking to CNBC, McCormick also presented a positive outlook for the future, as a hybrid working model creates more cook-at-home opportunities for the company's products.
  • "Things are going back to normal, but normal isn't what it used to be," he said.
  • The McCormick chief argued that a switch to more remote working created a "built-in sustained demand" for cooking at home, which will bolster its ingredient-based business.
  • Before the opening bell, McCormick reported quarterly results that beat expectations. The figures included revenue that rose 11% from 2020 to $1.56B, "lapping an incredible surge from last year," as Kurzius described it.
  • MKC was down fractionally in Thursday's midday trading.
  • "I'm at a loss to explain the market," he said, referring to Wall Street's tepid reaction to the results. "I do believe in the long run that the market follows results."
  • Looking at the longer-term action in MKC, the stock came off a 52-week low of $81.72 in early March and rallied into the second half of April. Since then, shares have bounced around in a range.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.