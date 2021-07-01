McCormick CEO: Work from home, reopening restaurants boosted results
Jul. 01, 2021 12:24 PM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)MKCBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Lawrence Kurzius, chairman, president and CEO of spice and sauce maker McCormick Corp. (NYSE:MKC), attributed the company's "incredible growth" in its latest quarterly results to sustained demand for cooking at home and the ongoing recovery in the restaurant industry.
- Speaking to CNBC, McCormick also presented a positive outlook for the future, as a hybrid working model creates more cook-at-home opportunities for the company's products.
- "Things are going back to normal, but normal isn't what it used to be," he said.
- The McCormick chief argued that a switch to more remote working created a "built-in sustained demand" for cooking at home, which will bolster its ingredient-based business.
- Before the opening bell, McCormick reported quarterly results that beat expectations. The figures included revenue that rose 11% from 2020 to $1.56B, "lapping an incredible surge from last year," as Kurzius described it.
- MKC was down fractionally in Thursday's midday trading.
- "I'm at a loss to explain the market," he said, referring to Wall Street's tepid reaction to the results. "I do believe in the long run that the market follows results."
- Looking at the longer-term action in MKC, the stock came off a 52-week low of $81.72 in early March and rallied into the second half of April. Since then, shares have bounced around in a range.
