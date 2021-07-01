Retail stocks gain after improved NRF forecast, Torrid +20% on strong debut
- Some pockets of retail are gaining after the National Retail Federation increased its 2021 retail sales forecast dramatically today.
- Notable gainers include Express (NYSE:EXPR) +9.9%, J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) +7.9%, Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) +4.2%, Designed Brands (NYSE:DBI) +3.9%, Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) +3.0%, ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) +2.8%, Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) +2.4%, L Brands (NYSE:LB) +2.4% and Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) +1.8%.
- Most of the retail names in positive territory today are small caps and mid caps.
- The mall sector now includes Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV), which is trading 20% above its IPO pricing level on what appears to be a strong debut.
- First half review: Retail sector generates big returns for the first half of the year on re-opening hopes and Reddit buzz.