Pressure BioSciences highlights the processing of Astaxanthin using its platform
Jul. 01, 2021 12:40 PM ETPressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO)PBIOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Pressure BioSciences (OTC:PBIO +7.3%) announced the use of its Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform for the development of a range of “nutraceuticals.” The company also shared breakthrough results in processing astaxanthin ((AsX)) which is identified as a powerful antioxidant.
- Clinical studies have indicated that astaxanthin can do a number of functions including the neutralization of free radicals, the reduction of oxidative stress, and enhancement of natural immune response.
- Recent studies have also suggested that astaxanthin could help prevent COVID-19 from developing into a cytokine storm condition.
- Richard T. Schumacher CEO of Pressure BioSciences noted: "The global astaxanthin market size was estimated at USD 1.0 billion in 2019.”
- “We remain optimistic that we will meet our stated goal of releasing our initial UST-based instrument to the market before the end of 2021,” Schumacher added announcing the company’s plans to make the system available through a lease/royalty business model.
- In April, Pressure BioSciences announced a deal to acquire the assets of a global developer and supplier of agrochemicals.