Ventas cut to neutral at BofA citing mixed views on New Senior acquisition
Jul. 01, 2021
- Early this week, Ventas (VTR +0.2%) agreed to acquire New Senior Investment (SNR +0.4%) in an all-stock deal worth ~$2.3B.
- The transaction is expected to close in H2 2021 and add ~$0.09 – 0.11 per share to Ventas’s normalized funds from operations on a full-year basis.
- Citing positive views on initial financial accretion, Bank of America analysts led by Joshua Dennerlein have downgraded Ventas to neutral from buy, noting their concerns over weaker demographics.
- The price target lowered to $62.00 from $66.00 per share implies a premium of ~4.7%.
- The analysts are optimistic over the upside linked to COVID recovery and long-term trends in demographics, but they cite the potential dilution of Venta's portfolio quality and the rise in its leverage after the acquisition.
