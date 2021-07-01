Ventas cut to neutral at BofA citing mixed views on New Senior acquisition

  • Early this week, Ventas (VTR +0.2%) agreed to acquire New Senior Investment (SNR +0.4%) in an all-stock deal worth ~$2.3B.
  • The transaction is expected to close in H2 2021 and add ~$0.09 – 0.11 per share to Ventas’s normalized funds from operations on a full-year basis.
  • Citing positive views on initial financial accretion, Bank of America analysts led by Joshua Dennerlein have downgraded Ventas to neutral from buy, noting their concerns over weaker demographics.
  • The price target lowered to $62.00 from $66.00 per share implies a premium of ~4.7%.
  • The analysts are optimistic over the upside linked to COVID recovery and long-term trends in demographics, but they cite the potential dilution of Venta's portfolio quality and the rise in its leverage after the acquisition.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value describes three key factors the investors on both sides of the deal should consider in the wake of the agreement.
