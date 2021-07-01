Edison cut at KeyBanc with no catalysts ahead to narrow price discount
Jul. 01, 2021 3:55 PM ETEdison International (EIX)EIXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Edison International (EIX +0.1%) is downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc, which is wary at the start of what could be another record year of California wildfires.
- "Despite EIX's strides in improving wildfire mitigation protocols and investments in promoting wildfire resiliency and grid hardening, the uncertainty with respect to potential damage from extensive fires gives us pause at present," KeyBanc's Sophie Karp writes.
- Despite clear value, the stock likely will continue to lag as investors remain skeptical over the Wildfire Fund and the mechanism for re-funding if depleted, as well as the sunset of the provision for a cap on out-of-pocket liabilities, according to Karp.
- Edison's current low valuation "is in anticipation/fear of the legal and regulatory expenses related to its wildfires and mudslide events," Envision Research writes in a new analysis published on Seeking Alpha.