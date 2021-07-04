Material gains 13.7% in H1, lags S&P 500 gains
- Materials stocks gained 13.7% in the first half of 2021, lagging SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF gain of 14.4%. Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) ranked #6 among the 11 S&P sectors in terms of year-to-date performance.
- Lumber futures had a volatile past six months, with the building commodity down over 18% in 2021. Lumber prices hit an all-time high in the month of May, due to a shortage in supply and increase in demand. However, the upward trend was reversed in June, when prices started to fall as the supply increased and the demand eased. Lumber futures fell more than 40% in June alone and are on track for the first negative first half since 2015.
- In June, gold registered its biggest monthly decline since November 2016, with prices falling over 7.2% in the month alone. On June 29, gold futures settled -1% to $1,763.60/oz. after declining as much as 1.7% to $1,749.50, the lowest since April 15. The June slump can be attributed to a stronger U.S. dollar. The commodity ended the first half with losses, falling 6.6% in that period.
- Let’s take a look at the top-performing material stocks ($300M market cap or more) for H121: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM): +297.40%; CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN): +296.23%; Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST): +203.00%; Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSE:SIM): +197.88%; and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS): +193.37%.
Ferroglobe stocks were up +297.40% in 1H21. The silicon metal producers recently announced a $40M equity purchase agreement to fund restructuring. In a recent analysis, an SA contributor issued ‘very bullish’ rating for Ferroglobe, stating that the stock has significant upside potential.
The worst performing material stocks ($300M market cap or more) for H121 were: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU): -34.05%; Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX): -32.59%; Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH): -27.70%; Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM): -27.36% and Compania de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN): -25.64%.
Centerra Gold stocks were down -34.05% in 1H21. The gold mining company has been troubled by a long-running dispute with the Kyrgyzstan government over its flagship mine Kumtor. At the start of June it launched U.S. bankruptcy proceedings for its Kumtor Gold Company and Kumtor Operating Company units, a move it says will preserve the value of those operations after the government effectively seized control the previous month.