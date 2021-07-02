Active mortgage forbearance plans decline in the past week - Black Knight
Jul. 02, 2021 7:00 AM ETPennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI), COOP, OCN, NRZPFSI, COOP, OCN, NRZBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images
- The number of mortgages in active forbearance declines 6K this week as 218K plans were up for review by June 30, leaving room for improvement for next week, according to the Black Knight McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.
- As of June 29, some 2.05M, or 3.9%, of homeowners remain in COVID-19 related forbearance plans, including 2.2% of GSE, 6.8% of FHA/VA, and 4.6% of Portfolio/PLS loans.
- Weekly declines among GSE (-5K) and FHA/VA (-2K) forbearance plans were offset by a 1K rise among portfolio and privately held mortgages.
- Of the 146K plans reviewed for extension or removal over the past week, 44K homeowners left forbearance, while 102K plans were extended.
- Plan volumes decline 6.6% M/M, with the rate of decline increasing slightly over the past week.
- Last week saw the lowest total starts in five weeks, or since the Memorial day long weekend.
- Estimated monthly principal and interest payments advances on active forbearance plans were $2.5B, unchanged from the prior two weeks.
- Estimated tax and insurance advances on active plans were also unchanged at $0.9B.
- Mortgage servicers that may be affected by changes in mortgage forbearance includes: New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI).