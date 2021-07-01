Cerence rises 8%, Adtalem up 6% on S&P index changes

  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is up 7.7% postmarket on the word that it's moving into the S&P MidCap 400 index.
  • That's precipitated by the acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) by SVB Financial Group, which leaves a spot open in the SmallCap 600.
  • That spot's being taken up by Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE), which is up 6.3% after hours.
  • And it's Adtalem's spot in the MidCap 400 that Cerence now takes up, as a better fit for the mid-cap market space.
  • The moves are effective prior to the open of trading Wednesday, July 7.
