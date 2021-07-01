Exxon's 8-K data likely points to strong Q2, room for debt reduction
Jul. 01, 2021 1:39 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.3%) disclosed yesterday after the close that its upstream division likely gained ~$1B from higher oil and gas prices in Q2 compared with Q1, based on the midpoint of company estimates.
- The estimate means Exxon likely earned $3.2B-$3.6B in upstream during Q2, while the refining division probably posted another loss and the chemicals unit earned $2.1B-$2.3B.
- The results point to a strong sequential earnings jump, Bank of America's Doug Leggate says, estimating adjusted EPS of $1.00 led by E&P, with strong international gas prices and a probable record quarter for chemicals.
- Leggate estimates cash flow before working capital could top $10B, covering capex and dividends with $3B-plus available for debt reduction.
- BofA believes the company's "capital flexibility shown at the bottom of the cycle has been systematically underestimated by a market preoccupied by climate headlines in a proxy fight we believe was won on dividend concerns."
- Leggate has said he thinks Exxon is "poised for a relative recovery after several years of lagging performance" and will raise its dividend before the end of the year.