European stocks climb; investors eye U.S. jobs data
Jul. 02, 2021 4:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.42%. Shares advance led by gain in homebuilders and consumer stocks.
- Germany +0.53%.
- France +0.27%.
- European markets edge higher as investors await U.S. jobs report due later in the day.
- May’s Euro zone producer prices data are expected at 0900 GMT.
- Also in an interview today, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “We agreed to maintain (emergency stimulus) measures until at least March 2022, and in any case, until we judge that the coronavirus crisis phase is over,” Lagarde told local French daily La Provence. “While the recovery is now beginning to get under way, it remains fragile,” Reuters reports.