Kingdee inks strategic cooperation agreement with BGI Group
Jul. 02, 2021
- Kingdee Software Group (OTC:KGDEF) announces that its subsidiary, Kingdee Software (China) "Kingdee China" and Shenzhen BGI Gene Technology "BGI" has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in Shenzhen.
- The cooperation between the two parties actually started five years ago and the further cooperation between the two parties will deepen their strategic cooperation, and build a community of shared future.
- The two parties will carry out advantages and complementary cooperation in product integration and innovation, program design and other aspects, and build a unified HR digital platform driven by digital construction of human resources, achieving the management improvement goals of BGI in optimizing the talent structure and improving HR efficiency.
- Under the pact, BGI will build the human resources digital system, quickly improve the integrated talent management structure through Kingdee s-HR information solutions, and reconstruct the digital combat capability of BGI's human resources starting from the talent development system, the organization management and control system and the full-staff service system.