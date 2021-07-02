Shenandoah announces date of previously announced special dividend of $18.75
Jul. 02, 2021
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) declares $18.75/share special dividend or an aggregate dividend of $936.6M.
- Payable Aug. 2; for shareholders of record July 13; ex-div Aug. 3.
- The special dividend of $18.75 is 38% of the company market price of $49.19.
- The Company currently expects approximately $19.6 million of the special dividend to be reinvested in shares of the Company’s common stock via the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. The reinvested dividends will be used to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock.
- “We are pleased to return over $936 million in value to our shareholders after the successful sale of our Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile,” said the President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher E. French.
- The company previously announced special dividend of $18.75, subject to approval of board of directors.
