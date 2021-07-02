GSK board backs CEO in reply to Elliot
Jul. 02, 2021
- In response to the letter issued by Elliott Advisors outlining recommendations to create shareholder value at the company, the board of directors at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) says it stands behind CEO Emma Walmsley as the U.K. drugmaker undergoes the transformation.
- Last week, GlaxoSmithKline detailed its plans of a demerger by mid-2022 with the creation of a separate consumer health unit while the pharma business comes under New GSK.
- “The Board strongly believes Emma Walmsley is the right leader of New GSK and fully supports the actions being taken by her and the management team,” the GSK board says in the announcement.
- “Under Emma’s leadership, the Board fully expects this team to deliver a step-change in performance and long-term shareholder value creation through the separation and in the years beyond,” it added.
- A process to appoint a Chair and form a board of directors for the new Consumer Health unit is in progress, and the Chair is expected to be named in H2 2022.
- Before the GSK investor day, Elliot did not seem to have confidence in CEO Emma Walmsley. One top GSK shareholder reportedly noted that the activist hedge fund 'queried whether she was the best person for the job'.