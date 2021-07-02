Genetron Health enters into platform partnership with World Economic Forum
Jul. 02, 2021 6:53 AM ETGenetron Holdings Limited (GTH)GTHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) announces a new partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), under its Health and Healthcare Platform.
- Genetron Health, as a platform partner, will contribute its research insights, technologies, and industry experience to future projects with the WEF through the "Platform of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare”.
- Together, Genetron Health and the WEF will work to drive more impact and action in the global healthcare industry.
- Genetron Health is currently involved in the WEF project, “Moving Genomics to the Clinic”, which promotes the use of genetic testing in routine clinical practices by proving its utility and efficacy.