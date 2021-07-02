Simply Good Foods called fairly valued by Morgan Stanley

Jul. 02, 2021 7:02 AM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Production line
sykono/E+ via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley weighs in on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) after the food manufacturer posted its FQ3 earnings report.
  • Analyst Pamela Kaufman says Simply Good Foods' Q3 EPS beat reflects strong topline performance as the nutritional snacking/weight management categories experienced a solid post-COVID recovery.
  • The firm keeps an Equl-weight rating on SMPL on what it sees as fair valuation (20X 2022 EV/EBITDA) that reflects the attractive growth prospects for SMPL supported by shifting consumer preferences toward health & wellness and snacking, its marketing/innovation initiatives and Quest upside potential.
  • Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $35 to Simply Good Foods.
  • Shares of Simply Good Foods rose 1.81% yesterday and are down 1.08% premarket after the earnings beat and guidance lift.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.