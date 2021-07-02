Simply Good Foods called fairly valued by Morgan Stanley
Jul. 02, 2021 7:02 AM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley weighs in on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) after the food manufacturer posted its FQ3 earnings report.
- Analyst Pamela Kaufman says Simply Good Foods' Q3 EPS beat reflects strong topline performance as the nutritional snacking/weight management categories experienced a solid post-COVID recovery.
- The firm keeps an Equl-weight rating on SMPL on what it sees as fair valuation (20X 2022 EV/EBITDA) that reflects the attractive growth prospects for SMPL supported by shifting consumer preferences toward health & wellness and snacking, its marketing/innovation initiatives and Quest upside potential.
- Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $35 to Simply Good Foods.
- Shares of Simply Good Foods rose 1.81% yesterday and are down 1.08% premarket after the earnings beat and guidance lift.