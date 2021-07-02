Rekor Systems appoints Michael Dunbar as CRO

Jul. 02, 2021 7:40 AM ETRekor Systems, Inc. (REKR)REKRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) announces the growth of their leadership team with the additions of Mr. Michael Dunbar as chief revenue officer and Mr. Bulent Ozcan as director of investor relations.
  • In his most recent role at Pivot3, Mr. Dunbar helped global businesses, security and IT teams overcome the increasing challenges of managing mission-critical video infrastructure, including cities, mass transit and federal facilities. D
  • Mr. Dunbar joins Rekor to support the company's go-to-market strategy.
  • Mr.Ozcan most recently served at Voya Financial and Penn National Gaming to built and support the investor relations functions.
