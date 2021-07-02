Twitter testing new misinformation label designs with more context

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will start testing a new design for the labels attached to tweets that might contain misleading information.
  • The company tweeted an image of the new labels. Tweets with serious inaccuracies will have a red background, an explanation of what's incorrect, and an explanation that users can't reply, like, or share the tweet. Tweets with less severe inaccuracies will have a yellow background and an explanation. Both labels include a place for users to click to find verified information about the topic.
  • The test labels will roll out to a small group of Twitter users on the web.
  • Twitter expanded its use of misinformation labels in May 2020.
