Twitter testing new misinformation label designs with more context
Jul. 02, 2021 7:40 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will start testing a new design for the labels attached to tweets that might contain misleading information.
- The company tweeted an image of the new labels. Tweets with serious inaccuracies will have a red background, an explanation of what's incorrect, and an explanation that users can't reply, like, or share the tweet. Tweets with less severe inaccuracies will have a yellow background and an explanation. Both labels include a place for users to click to find verified information about the topic.
- The test labels will roll out to a small group of Twitter users on the web.
- Twitter expanded its use of misinformation labels in May 2020.