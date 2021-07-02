PNC Financial upgraded at Wolfe on BBVA acquisition, revenue opportunities

  • PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is upgraded to an Outperform rating from Peerperform, while adjusting the price target to $252/share from $194 at Wolfe, according to the report. PNC rose about 2% in premarket trading.
  • Wolfe notes in the report that PNC has the ability to grow revenues above industry average with the BBVA acquisition completed.
  • Following a virtual meeting with PNC's Enterprise Chief Information Officer about PNC's cloud journey, Wolfe expects PNC to have a competitive edge in new product development and innovation over the coming years.
  • The Outperform rating disagrees with the Neutral quant rating and agrees with the Bullish Wall St. analyst rating (7 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • According to the chart below, on a Y/Y basis the total return for PNC (+93%) outperforms the S&P 500 (+40%), Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) (+64%), Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) (+60%), and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) (+86%).
  • Previously, (June 2) Everscore ISI resumes PNC Financial coverage at Outperform on competitive stance.
