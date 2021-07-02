Chevron, Gorgon LNG partners to spend $4B to maintain gas supply

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and its partners in the Gorgon LNG project off Western Australia say they plan to invest another A$6B (~US$4B) to maintain the rate of supply of gas for the plant and improve gas recovery from offshore wells.
  • Chevron says the project will include building and installing a floating platform weighing 27K metric tons at the Jansz-Io field, one of the huge offshore resources that supplies Gorgon LNG's 15.6M mt/year plant on Barrow Island, as well as subsea compression infrastructure at the field and a 135-km underwater power cable to Barrow Island.
  • The project will involve installing compression equipment at the Jansz-Io field, one of the huge offshore resources that supplies Gorgon LNG's 15.6M mt/year plant on Barrow Island, a 27K-mt offshore platform and the use in Australia for the first time of underwater compression technology.
  • Chevron expects the project, which will help gas recovery at the Gorgon LNG project as the Jansz-Io field ages, will take five years to complete.
  • Chevron is the operator of Gorgon LNG and owns 47% of the project; its partners are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.
  • Chevron's recently raised quarterly dividend is "not compatible" with its credit risks, Fun Trading writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
