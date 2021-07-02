Cansortium cancels convertible notes
Jul. 02, 2021 8:48 AM ETCansortium Inc. (CNTMF)CNTMFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cansortium (OTCQB:CNTMF) exercises its right under the convertible promissory notes of $10M issued in February 2019 to force the conversion of the notes into common shares.
- $5M notes were previously redeemed with cash on May 5, 2021, as a result, all obligations have been satisfied and are thus canceled.
- Company had the right to force the conversion of all amounts outstanding thereunder upon the share price closing at $0.96 or greater for thirty consecutive trading days.
- As a result of the conversion, 8,426,574 common shares have been issued.
- CEO Robert Beasley commented: "We have worked diligently over the past several months to simplify our capital structure and materially improve our balance sheet. With this redemption, we have eliminated all convertible notes from our cap table. We would like to thank our convertible noteholders for their support of the Company over these past two years."