Pieridae to weigh options for proposed LNG export plant in Nova Scotia

Jul. 02, 2021 8:51 AM ETPieridae Energy Limited (PTOAF)PTOAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Liquid Natural Gas globe containers
CreativeNature_nl/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pieridae Energy (OTCPK:PTOAF) says it will evaluate strategic alternatives for its proposed Goldboro liquefied natural gas export plant in Nova Scotia, citing cost pressures and COVID-19 time constraints that have made the project's current version "impractical."
  • The Canadian energy firm does not describe the alternatives it is exploring, but says global prices for LNG are high and demand remains strong from Europe for the fuel.
  • Pieridae is one of several North American LNG developers that have delayed decisions to start construction, mostly due to a lack of long-term deals needed to finance the projects.
