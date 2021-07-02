Mullen Group closes acquisition of R.S. Harris Transport
Jul. 02, 2021 8:54 AM ETMullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF)MLLGFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Canadian logistics provider Mullen Group (OTC:MLLGF) has completed the acquisition of R.S. Harris Transport, a Winnipeg, Manitoba-based trucking and brokerage company.
- Harris runs a fleet of 50 company tractors and ~165 trailers. The company specializes in open deck transportation and produces annualized revenue in excess of $25M. It will operate within Mullen's Gardewine Group of Companies.
- Murray K. Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Over the next few months, we will work with the customers and employees to transition the business of Harris into the Gardewine Group of Companies, the best way to realize synergies."
- Press Release