Ucommune's Shenyang project achieves 98.22% occupancy rate
Jul. 02, 2021 9:03 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)UKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chinese agile office space manager Ucommune (NASDAQ:UK) said its managed service project at Shenyang Tongfang building under the asset-light model achieved a 98.22% occupancy rate as of June 30 in less than nine months since its inception.
- The project is located in Shenyang, in Northeast China, and has about 1,940 square meters and 394 seats.
- Ucommune said under the asset-light model its landlord partners rely on the company to operate their spaces while gaining access to the company's digital management systems and marketing capabilities. Due to this, the landlords are able to generate more revenues through improved property utilization and reduce their labor and time costs for attracting new enterprises to move into their office spaces.
- Ucommune Founder Daqing Mao said, "For example, we recently began working with a domestically listed Internet food company and a domestic online education unicorn through our asset-light model to help them generate more revenue and upgrade their service offerings."
- UK +2.73% premarket to $2.26
- Source: Press Release